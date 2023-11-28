Deputies looking for suspects wanted in Spartanburg County church burglary

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects accused of breaking into a church on Nov. 20.

Deputies said the burglary took place at Christian Fellowship Bibleway Church located on Valentine Lane in Greer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator C. Jenkins at cjenkins@spartanburgcounty.org with case number 23110950.

