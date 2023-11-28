Deputies searching for missing woman in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a woman who has been missing since Monday.

According to Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Love Hope Moore was last seen leaving a house at around 1 p.m. on Buff Street wearing a dark blue shirt and multi-colored shoes.

Deputies said Love is Five-feet-five inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call deputies at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.