Deputies searching for a missing woman in Greenville Co.

Ashia Pannell
Ashia Pannell(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a woman last seen leaving a hotel on Black Friday.

According to deputies, 33-year-old Ashia Pannell was seen at the hotel on Pelham Road.

She is described as being five-feet-seven inches tall, weighing 230 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of stars on her right forearm.

If anyone has information about her location, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210.

