Greenville launching ‘Homeless Court’ program, joining other SC cities

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new program launching in Greenville is aiming to give people experiencing homelessness a second chance. It’s become known nationally as “Homeless Court’'—advocates have been working years to bring it to Greenville. Monday they gave city leaders a peek at how the program will work.

“As a person experiencing homelessness you already have the odds stacked against you on a daily basis,” said Heather Gatchell, the Engagement Director for the Greenville Homeless Alliance.

It was 4 years ago advocates began brainstorming the idea of a homeless court in Greenville, and soon it will become a reality.

“It is so satisfying to see number one that we as a community recognize the importance of this,” said Gatchell.

The program is designed to reduce recidivism. Focusing on crimes like shoplifting, trespassing or public intoxication—common non-violent crimes people commit due to living on the streets. People will need to apply, and if selected, they’ll be paired with a pro bono attorney or public defender who will make a plan and match them with local programs catering to their needs—like mental health or drug abuse.

Once they complete the necessary programs they may return to ‘homeless court’ and ask for the charges to be dismissed. Court sessions will be the first Monday of every month at Triune Mercy Center.

“I think once the word gets out of successes and the success rate that seems to be really critical to bringing in more and more people,” said Municipal Court Judge, Matthew Hawley, during his presentation to city council.

Similar programs already exist in Charleston, Columbia, Myrtle Beach and Spartanburg, where they’ve helped more than 20 people transition out of homelessness. Leaders anticipate Greenville’s program will expand overtime.

“If  we can reduce crime, if we can reduce homelessness, all of those benefit us as a community,” said Gatchell.

The goal is to begin taking applications in January and start the program shortly after that. Right now, this only applies to crime committed within the city limits but they are working to expand the program to the county. To learn more, click here.

