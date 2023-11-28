Murdaugh to be sentenced for financial crimes

BEAUFORT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Alex Murdaugh will be in court on Tuesday morning for a sentencing hearing after he agreed to plead guilty to stealing millions of dollars from law clients.

The ex-lawyer is serving two life sentences in prison for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

He has maintained that he is innocent in the murders, but is pleading guilty to 22 charges related to fraud, money laundering and breach of trust. The plea deal, which will resolve all the pending state grand jury indictments against him, is in exchange for a 27-year prison sentence for the financial crimes.

Murdaugh’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday in Beaufort County.

