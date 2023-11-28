Man charged after over 6 pounds of drugs, multiple guns seized in Macon Co.

Phillip Black
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office said a man is facing multiple charges after officers found over six pounds of drugs and multiple guns in Macon County.

Deputies said they began investigating on November 24 after a local business reported that they thought the suspect, Phillip Black, was using narcotics in their bathroom.

According to deputies, they arrived at the scene and refused to let Black leave because they believed he was impaired.

Deputies stated that they eventually searched Black’s vehicle and found around 6.6 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, over 2.36 oz of suspected heroin and two guns.

Deputies said that following this discovery, Black was taken into custody and charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of trafficking opium/heroin, pwimsd methamphetamine, pwimsd heroin, possession of firearm by felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

