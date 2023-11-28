Man wins $2 million lottery after friend urges him to ‘go big or go home’ with $50 ticket

Officials say Michael Silva is the first $2 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State...
Officials say Michael Silva is the first $2 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Billion Dollar Extravaganza instant ticket game.(Massachusetts State Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (Gray News) - A Massachusetts man has a friend of his to thank after hitting a $2 million lottery jackpot.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Michael Silva became the first to claim its $2 million prize while playing the Billion Dollar Extravaganza instant ticket game earlier this month.

Silva shared with lottery officials that he asked a friend what he should do with his winnings after he had won $50 from a $10 ticket.

And the friend told him to “go big or go home.” So, Silva decided to try his luck on a $50 ticket, which turned out to be the $2 million winner.

Lottery officials said Silva chose the cash option for his prize and received a one-time payment of $1.3 million.

The lucky player purchased his winning ticket at a 7-Eleven in the Gloucester area which will receive a $20,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, the Billion Dollar Extravaganza game offers grand prizes up to $25 million with an overall prize payout of 82 percent.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greenville County Coroner's Office is responding to a deadly crash that happened on I-85...
One dead following crash along I-85 in Greenville Co.
Death investigation underway after one person shot at bar in Greenville
Man dies after being shot in head at bar, coroner says
Camrin Jay Smith
Officials: Man charged in accidental shooting that killed pregnant woman in Laurens
The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said SWAT is responding to a possible barricaded...
Suspect arrested after barricading themselves in home
A phone
New area code for the Upstate?

Latest News

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said SWAT is responding to a possible barricaded...
Suspect arrested after barricading themselves in home
Murdaugh Sentenced for Financial Crimes
Murdaugh Sentenced for Financial Crimes
Several members of the Goldstein-Almog family, including three children, were among those...
Hamas and Israel exchange more hostages for prisoners on fifth day of temporary cease-fire
File graphic of an ambulance.
Ransomware attack prompts multistate hospital chain to divert some emergency room patients elsewhere
The Kolhepp Case
The Kolhepp Case