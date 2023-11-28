New area code for the Upstate?

A phone
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Public Service Commission of South Carolina (PSC) said Upstate is getting a new area code.

The PSC approved an area code overlay for the existing 864 area code that include the larger cities of Greenville, Spartanburg, and Anderson, as well as other areas in the Upstate on Sept. 27, 2022.

The PSC said this overlay will establish a new area code of 821 in 2023.

According to the PCS, the new 821 area code will cover the same geographic area as the current 864 area code and will only affect the assignation of new telephone numbers.

All existing customers will keep the 864 area code and will not need to change their telephone numbers as a result of this overlay.

Ten-digit dialing will be required by all customers within the area covered by the current 864 and new 821 area codes.

