No students on board school bus involved in crash

The Greenville Police Department said they are investigating a crash involving a school bus that happened Tuesday morning.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said they are investigating after a school bus was involved in a crash on Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the incident occurred at around 11:19 a.m. on S. Pleasantburg and W. Antrim, but no students were on board.

Police said one of the vehicles made an improper turn, causing the crash and overturned.

They said the bus was not at fault, and no injuries were reported.

