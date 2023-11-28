Pastor charged after son accidentally shot by sibling in Burke Co. church parking lot

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) – A pastor has been charged after his son was accidentally shot in the head in a church parking lot in October.

Adam Vines has been charged with a misdemeanor weapons offense, the Burke County Clerk of Court confirmed.

The 2-year-old was accidentally shot by his sibling after the child got a hold of the weapon that was in the back of the pastor’s van, he previously said.

According to the criminal summons, the firearm was stored or “left in a condition that the firearm could be discharged and the defendant knew or should have known that the minor would be able to gain access to the firearm.”

On Tuesday, Vines said his son, Daniel, is “doing wonderful” and is just so thankful to be home. He added that the situation could have been worse, “but the Lord watched over us all.”

“As far as the charge is concerned all I can say is To God be the glory,” Vines said.

