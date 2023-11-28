Pastor charged after son accidentally shot by sibling in Burke Co. church parking lot

He’s been charged with a misdemeanor weapons offense.
He’s been charged with a misdemeanor weapons offense.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) – A pastor has been charged after his son was accidentally shot in the head in a church parking lot in October.

Adam Vines has been charged with a misdemeanor weapons offense, the Burke County Clerk of Court confirmed.

The 2-year-old was accidentally shot by his sibling after the child got a hold of the weapon that was in the back of the pastor’s van, he previously said.

Child accidentally shot at church
‘He’s improving’: Father grateful after son accidentally shot by sibling at Burke Co. church
Toddler accidentally shot by sibling in Burke Co. church parking lot

According to the criminal summons, the firearm was stored or “left in a condition that the firearm could be discharged and the defendant knew or should have known that the minor would be able to gain access to the firearm.”

On Tuesday, Vines said his son, Daniel, is “doing wonderful” and is just so thankful to be home. He added that the situation could have been worse, “but the Lord watched over us all.”

“As far as the charge is concerned all I can say is To God be the glory,” Vines said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said SWAT is responding to a possible barricaded...
Suspect arrested after barricading themself in Spartanburg Co. home
Woman dies after falling into well shaft
83-year-old woman dies after falling through floor of home into well shaft
A phone
New area code for the Upstate?
Childhood photo of James Hamilton (left) and Earl Hamilton Jr. (right) shared by family. The...
Brothers’ family mourning after deadly crash involving ‘Widowmaker Tree’
Alex Murdaugh received a 27-year sentence in exchange for pleading guilty to 22 financial crimes.
Murdaugh sentenced for stealing millions, faces victims in court

Latest News

James William Effler
Deputies: NC man arrested for theft of more than a dozen propane tanks
Jordan Daniel Krigbaum, Crystal Lavonne Ellzey and Anastacio Robert Molina.
Asheville Police looking for 3 people wanted in dumpster fire incident
Deadlines for holiday shipping
Deadlines for holiday shipping
Programs are placed on the pews before a tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter...
Rosalynn Carter set for funeral and burial in the town where she and her husband were born
Christmas tree sales
Upstate business owner speaks on Christmas tree shortage