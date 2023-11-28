Solicitor: Laurens fentanyl dealer sentenced to prison

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said a Laurens man has sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from the distribution of at least a quarter million dollars of blue pills over the past six months.

According to the solicitor’s office, 34-year-old Blake Francis was arrested on three separate occasions between May 2022 and Nov. 2022. Between the three arrests, more than 120 blue pills, a quantity of methamphetamine and a small amount of psilocybin mushrooms, were seized.

During one of the investigations, Hess told officials that he had been buying roughly 200 blue pills every day for six months. He would purchase the pills for $4 each and typically sell them for $8 each. The solicitor’s office said a conservative estimate allowing for his own use of the pills would mean Hess moved more than $250,000 worth of fentanyl during that time span.

Officials said on Monday, Nov. 27, Hess pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Hess was sentenced to 18 years in prison

