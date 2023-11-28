SWAT responding to possible barricaded suspect, schools notified

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said SWAT is responding to a possible barricaded suspect with active warrants on Tuesday.

Deputies were called to a house on Lyndhurst Street on the east side.

Deputies said they have generated a reverse 911 call and notified schools in the area.

Spartanburg School District Three released a statement regarding students at Daniel Morgan Technology Center:

All Daniel Morgan Technology Center students are either being transported by bus or returning to their respective home high schools due to an active investigation taking place on property near the school. Fourth Block students will remain in their home high schools. All students and employees are safe at this time. Law enforcement is on the scene and keeping us informed as we make decisions in the best interest of students and staff out of an abundance of caution.

Spartanburg School District Three

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more details.

