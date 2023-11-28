TRAFFIC ALERT: One lane open as crews replace utility poles in Tryon

Utility pole
Utility pole(KY3)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST
TRYON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Town of Tryon said one lane is open in front of Tryon Church of God as crews work to replace a Utility pole on Tuesday.

Officials said the closest intersection Lynn Road and Berry Street will be down one lane for most of the afternoon as Sumter Utilities replace three power poles.

A flagman is in place to direct traffic to help with school dismissal.

