Woman facing felony death charges following overdose investigation

Heather Marie Maybin
Heather Marie Maybin(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HENDERSON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a woman is facing felony death by distribution charges following an overdose investigation.

Deputies said a months-long investigation revealed that 37-year-old Heather Marie Maybin was the source of supply for Fentanyl. This distribution resulted in the death of at least one person on February 7.

Maybin was charged on November 27, and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

