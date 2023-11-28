‘Zoom fatigue’ may impact brain and heart, study says

A new study found so-called “zoom fatigue” is real and may take a toll on the brain and the...
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study found so-called “zoom fatigue” is real and may take a toll on the brain and the heart in education settings.

In a small study, 35 students attended lectures at a University in Austria.

Half attended a 50-minute lecture through video conferencing. The following week, they attended a lecture in person.

The other half of the class started with in-person, then switched to online.

The electrical activity of their brains and hearts was monitored. They also took surveys on their fatigue and mood levels.

Participants reported feeling drowsy and “fed up” while participating in the videoconference. The brain and heart activity backed that up.

The study was published in the journal “Scientific Reports.”

The researchers say the study shows the physical toll of video conferencing and they say it suggests videoconference should be a complement to face-to-face interaction, but not a substitute.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greenville County Coroner's Office is responding to a deadly crash that happened on I-85...
One dead following crash along I-85 in Greenville Co.
Death investigation underway after one person shot at bar in Greenville
Man dies after being shot in head at bar, coroner says
shooting police generic
Pregnant woman found dead after alleged accidental shooting in Laurens, officials say
Charles Henry Johnson III
Man facing murder charges following shooting in Greenville Co.
83-year-old woman dies after falling through floor of Oconee County home into well shaft
83-year-old woman dies after falling through floor of home into well shaft

Latest News

Deputies looking for suspects wanted in Spartanburg County church burglary
Deputies looking for suspects wanted in Spartanburg County church burglary
Giant inflatable hamburger rolls through Oregon town
Giant inflatable hamburger rolls through Oregon town
12-year-old steals forklift, takes police on chase
12-year-old steals forklift, takes police on chase
A string of stolen dogs prompts safety concerns.
Suspect armed with stun gun steals French bulldog, caught on camera