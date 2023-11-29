64-year-old man sentenced to 12 years after purse-snatching incidents

James Robert Seibles
James Robert Seibles(Spartanburg Police Department)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office said a man is facing 12 years in prison following two purse-snatching incidents that happened this summer.

Officials said on July 5, a woman in her 60s was loading groceries into her vehicle near the front door of the Dollar General. This is when the suspect, 64-year-old James Robert Seibles, approached her from behind, and grabbed her purse.

Three days later, Spartanburg Police were called to a similar incident in the Fresh Market parking lot on East Main Street.

This victim was in her 80s. She was exiting her vehicle with her purse on her arm when Seibles approached, grabbed her purse with two hands and shoved her to the ground. He then wrestled the purse away from her. Witnesses attempted to intervene to prevent him from leaving, but he fled in the same vehicle.

The woman was seriously injured with wounds to her arms and an injury to her shoulder. There is no word on her condition at this time.

Seibles was sentenced to twelve years for each count of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He must serve 85% of his twelve year sentence. He was also sentenced to twelve years for each count of robbery. Seibles was sentenced to ten years for receiving stolen goods.

The judge issued him concurrent sentences.

