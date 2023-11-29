Asheville Police looking for 3 people wanted in dumpster fire incident

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding three people with open warrants stemming from a dumpster that was set on fire on Nov. 20.

According to police, the dumpster was sent on fire at a business on Haywood Road by three suspects.

Jordan Daniel Krigbaum, 37, has open warrants for felony burning personal property, injury to personal property and second-degree trespass. He is described as five foot eleven and 156 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. His tattoos include an elephant on his left forearm, a tree on his right arm, and a wolf on his right hand.

Crystal Lavonne Ellzey, 36, has an open warrant for second-degree trespassing and is described as five foot three and 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Her tattoos include two dolphins with tribal on her lower back and Hello Kitty and Friends images on her upper arm.

Anastacio Robert Molina, 46, has an open warrant for second-degree trespassing and is described as five foot eight and 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. His tattoos include a claw with an eyeball on the right forearm, a skull and jester on the upper arm, “TASIA” and a skull and cross on his chest, a melting skull and demon face on his left forearm, and a demon on his right hand.

If you or anyone you know has information on these three suspects, please call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

MORE NEWS: Upstate business owner speaks on Christmas tree shortage

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.