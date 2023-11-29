Bill would offer $5,000 tax credit for living organ donors

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person dies every 17 minutes here in the U.S. waiting for an organ transplant according to Donate Life America. Lawmakers hoped to change that with an organ donor tax credit bill.

Congressman Joe Wilson (R-SC) is sponsoring the bill called Living Organ Donor Tax Credit Act.

Two women in Greenville spoke with Fox Carolina about their journey with an organ transplant earlier this year.

Catherine Davis was sitting on a bench looking at pictures of her grandchild. She was able to take her to pre-school in the fall. It was a big deal because one year ago she was on dialysis due to kidney failure.

“When you do dialysis you are so tired and sick,” Catherine Davis said. “When you come home you don’t feel like doing anything. The next day you are recovering and then it’s time to go back.”

Catherine had already undergone one kidney transplant, but it failed. She worried there would be a long wait for another organ donation. To her surprise a friend, Wendy Roach, at her church came to the rescue.

“God laid it on my heart that this is what you are supposed to do, " organ donor Wendy Roach said. “I had never thought about something like this in my whole life, but it is crazy how god works.”

The process includes several appointments and testing. Prisma Health started offering organ transplants in the Upstate two years ago.

“It’s a safe procedure for the majority of really healthy people,” Transplant Surgeon, Dr. Todd Merchen said. “So we look at patients to make sure they’re not diabetic or hypertensive because those are two of the main factors that will precipitate kidney failure in the future. And we make sure they’re not obese.”

After finding Wendy was a match the transplant happened in April.

“I had kind of some fatigue, which the doctors say is totally normal,” Wendy Roach said. “That was hard. The doctor said it’s because you are going from your body being totally healthy to losing an organ.”

Wendy says it took her about three weeks to recover.

“Overall I haven’t had any issues,” Wendy said. “I told Catherine I would do it all over again.”

And Catherine is forever grateful.

“There are just no words,” Catherine said. “I tell her all the time. I’ll just be somewhere thinking, like at a ballgame and I am like, I would have never been able to do this.”

But many here in the upstate are still waiting.

“Of the total number of patients that need to get through the system, we still have many,” Dr. Merchen said. “Our active list right now is in the 200s.”

A federal bill could offer a $5,000 dollar tax credit for those who are not reimbursed for costs. If passed the credit would include:

Costs for the transplant

Travel, lodging and other logistical expenses

Medical expenses related to follow-up care

Paperwork or legal costs

Any lost wages in connection to the transplant.

“There is the expense of the travel, hotels, all the things,” Wendy said. “I am a stay at home mom, but there are people out there that have to miss work. I think it would be a great incentive to get other people interested in it.”

It’s a special gift these women say is worth it.

“I didn’t realize there was someone out there that cared enough to do this,” Catherine said. “There aren’t any words. Thank you is not enough, but she knows.”

Dr. Merchen says living organ donations are often much more effective and successful. That’s because there is an immediate transfer, compared to a donation from a deceased individual.

The person must be living to quality for this organ donation tax credit. For more details on the legislation view the bill here.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.