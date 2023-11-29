Crews working to contain wildfire in McDowell County

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County Emergency Management announced that crews are working to contain a wildfire that recently began burning near NC 80.

Officials said the fire is burning in the Locust Cove Road area off NC 80.

According to officials, no structures are currently threatened, and no injuries have been reported.

Officials stated that people traveling along NC 80 should be careful and keep an eye out for smoke and emergency crews working in the area.

