Cybersecurity incident targets Hendersonville employee data, officials investigating

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Hendersonville said officials are investigating after a cybersecurity incident reportedly targeted employee data.

Officials said they became aware of the incident just before Thanksgiving and began working with the North Carolina Joint Cybersecurity Task Force, other law enforcement agencies, and third-party cybersecurity professionals.

According to officials, the incident targeted software the City of Hendersonville uses to manage employee data. However, they are still accessing the extent of any compromise of information.

Officials stated that based on their preliminary investigation, they determined that the unauthorized party most likely got into the system and accessed some employee data for people hired before January 1, 2021. They added that they don’t believe it impacted other systems or customer data.

Officials said they are still investigating this situation and will directly contact anyone whose personal information may have been impacted. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

