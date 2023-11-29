Deputies: NC man arrested for theft of more than a dozen propane tanks

James William Effler
James William Effler(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested and charged following the theft of more than a dozen propane tanks.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Nov. 8, deputies responded to West Court #2 at 6080 Highway 221 for a prior larceny of 13 propane tanks. Detectives obtained video footage from the business and were able to identify, locate and make an arrest.

Effler has been charged with felonious breaking and entering and felonious larceny after breaking or entering.

Deputies said Effler was issued a $10,000 secured bond.

