Deputies searching for missing Rutherford Co. man

Brian Scott Sisk
Brian Scott Sisk(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who has been missing for two days.

Deputies said 33-year-old Brian Scott Sisk was reported missing by a family member. He was last seen in the Forest City area about two days ago wearing a brown plaid shirt and dark in blue jeans.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Sisk is five-feet-eleven, weighs 168 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call the Communications Center at 828-286-2911.

