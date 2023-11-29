Deputies searching for missing Rutherford Co. man

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who has been missing for two days.

Deputies said 33-year-old Brian Scott Sisk was reported missing by a family member. He was last seen in the Forest City area about two days ago wearing a brown plaid shirt and dark in blue jeans.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Sisk is five-feet-eleven, weighs 168 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call the Communications Center at 828-286-2911.

