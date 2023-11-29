Giving Tuesday: 4th annual Brew Good event encouraging philanthropy

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg has hundreds of nonprofit organizations that rely on your donations and support to continue the work they do. Tuesday evening many of them gathered downtown for the 4th annual Brew Good event, which happens every year on Giving Tuesday.

“What excites me is that people come out and show up for each other in Spartanburg even when it’s 48 degrees outside,” laughed Kathryn Harvey, the founder of Spartanburg Gives.

This is the 4th straight year she’s hosted Brew Good.

“Nonprofits typically catch our community sometimes where government services don’t, and we have so many incredible nonprofits in Spartanburg,” she said.

At the event, guests would circle around the booths, sign up to volunteer, donate, or learn more information about 28 nonprofits. After 5 stops, you get a free drink courtesy of Fr8yard. Harvey says nonprofits typically raise between $1,000 to $5,000 on Giving Tuesday.

“I think giving people an ask-- hey can you help with these ways --that helps all of us as, and it makes the night worthwhile,” said Davelyn Hill, the Executive Director for Speaking Down Barriers.

Hill uses the event to ensure people know her nonprofit uses spoken word to push for equity.

“It’s really important to get out to the community because I feel like where you offer your work, hopefully, those people are also the ones that give back to you,” she said.

While the Spartanburg Science Center is celebrating 45 years, asking for $45 —trying to reach a fundraising goal to serve more kids.

“$45 doesn’t seem like a lot to some people to other people, it’s the world, but for those who can’t give, we can scholarship a child to one of our summer camps,” said Mary Levens, the Executive Director.

A few lucky organizations walked away with a big surprise check courtesy of Women Giving for Spartanburg.

“You have 30 organizations in the community show up and learn about one another, and the ripple effect is much greater than just reaching a giving goal,” said Harvey.

You can donate through the digital Love Where You Give campaign by clicking here. One donation will help dozens of nonprofits.

