Greenville Christmas parade postponed due to rain threat

Greenville Christmas Parade
Greenville Christmas Parade(Alyssa Hefner)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville said the annual Poinsettia Christmas Parade is being moved back a week due to inclement weather.

The parade, initially scheduled for this Saturday, will now take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Rain chances are ramping up for the end of the week and Saturday night is expected to bring scattered showers.

