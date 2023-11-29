Greenville Christmas parade postponed due to rain threat

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville said the annual Poinsettia Christmas Parade is being moved back a week due to inclement weather.

The parade, initially scheduled for this Saturday, will now take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Rain chances are ramping up for the end of the week and Saturday night is expected to bring scattered showers.

