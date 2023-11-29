Greenville Co. School District announces passing of middle school, robotics teacher

Jeremy Barnette
Jeremy Barnette(Gateway to Technology website)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County School District announced the passing of one its teachers on Wednesday.

According to the district, Jeremy Barnette was in his tenth year as a teacher at Blue Ridge Middle School. He was also in his seventh year teaching as a robotics instructor at Gateway to Technology.

Barnette received his bachelors in church music at North Greenville University in 2001 and recently graduated from the same institution with his master’s of music education.

He leaves behind his wife and son.

