Jack Harlow surprises hometown community with 1,000 New Balance shoes

Through a partnership with New Balance and The Jack Harlow Foundation, the event gave shoes to kids and adults with multiple organizations. (Source: WAVE)
By Julia Huffman and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – Louisville native Jack Harlow surprised a group of people from his hometown on Tuesday with 1,000 pairs of New Balance shoes.

Through a partnership with New Balance and The Jack Harlow Foundation, the event gave shoes to kids and adults with multiple organizations, including Maryhurst, Sowing Seeds with Faith, St. John’s Center, UpLouisville, and Metro United Way.

“Jack Harlow Foundation and New Balance collaborating to bless Louisville’s community with 1,000 pairs of shoes is just beautiful,” Harlow said in a statement. “I’m grateful to be able to make this happen and appreciate Metro United Way for being our event partner. This Louisville community means everything to me.”

A news release from Metro United Way said select kids and representatives from the nonprofits were invited to pick up their shoes but had no idea Harlow would be there as part of the surprise.

Harlow is known for showing pride for his hometown by giving back to the Louisville community. He’s made major donations to local organizations including Amped, Center for Women and Families, Grace James Academy, Louisville Urban League, and Metro United Way, the news release said.

Harlow’s mom, who was also at the shoe giveaway event, told WAVE that it’s important to her to give back to the community during tough times.

“There’s a lot of tough stuff going on in the world right now, and it’s nice to know that there are so many great people in all these organizations giving back in these kinds of ways,” Maggie Harlow said. “So, we just want to be part of helping those organizations make a difference.”

The Jack Harlow Foundation was launched back in May, serving as his “primary philanthropic vehicle to reinvest, uplift, and support organizations aiming to make the city that raised him a better place.”

Since then, the Harlow Foundation has invested in additional local nonprofits such as Neighborhood House, Louisville Ballet, Queer Kentucky, Adelante, Centro Latino, Russell Place of Promise, and Sponsor4Success.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

