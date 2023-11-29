Mauldin brings Juneteenth into the holiday fold

MAULDIN, S.C (FOX Carolina) - A vote was reached by the Mauldin City Council to accept Juneteenth as an official city holiday beginning in 2024. The vote was reached unanimously. This is the first update to the City’s holiday schedule in more than a decade.

“Adding Juneteenth to our holiday schedule is a step forward that sustains the City’s commitment to diversity and inclusion,” says Michael Reynolds, chairman of Mauldin’s Finance and Police Committee. “We wanted to proactively acknowledge a significant day for many members of our community and recognize the importance of freedom, equality and opportunity for all individuals.”

The council says that the change will help to create a more inclusive environment within the community, as well as acknowledge an important day for the city’s African-American community. Juneteenth, the day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, became the latest event to be announced as a federal holiday in 2021.

The idea of adopting Juneteenth as a City Holiday was originally proposed on Nov 6 during a Finance Policy Committee, which was then forwarded to the City Council with a recommendation for approval. This approval means that during the day of Juneteenth, all City offices are closed to provide employees the opportunity to enjoy religious or cultural celebrations.

“A number of municipalities across South Carolina have begun to adopt this important holiday,” says Seth Duncan, Chief Administrator. “With a growing and diverse community, we believed that it was important to ensure our holiday schedule reflected that diversity and the values of this great City.”

The city is currently planning its first ever Juneteenth celebration for 2024.

