Mother charged with drowning 9-year-old daughter in bathtub

Khadiyjah Pendergraph, 32, was charged with drowning her 9-year-old daughter in a bathtub...
Khadiyjah Pendergraph, 32, was charged with drowning her 9-year-old daughter in a bathtub where her decomposing body was found days later, prosecutors said.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) - A Southern California woman was charged Tuesday with drowning her 9-year-old daughter in a bathtub where her decomposing body was found days later, prosecutors said.

Khadiyjah Pendergraph, 32, of Westminster, was arrested last Friday in a grocery store parking lot in Aliso Viejo — about 20 miles (32 kilometers) away — on the same day that the girl’s body was found in their shared apartment, according to a statement from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

The girl, identified by the office only as Victoria, had cerebral palsy and couldn’t speak, prosecutors said.

“Words simply do not exist to express the utter heartbreak knowing this little girl could not even scream for help as her mother pushed her underwater and cut her life so tragically and so unnecessarily short,” District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in the statement.

Pendergraph was charged with a count of murder and could face a sentence of 25 years to life in state prison if convicted. She made her first court appearance Tuesday but did not enter a plea, although her defense was assigned to the public defender’s office, the district attorney’s office said. She remained jailed without bail.

Authorities didn’t mention a possible motive for the alleged killing.

The girl’s father was divorced from Pendergraph. He had been scheduled to pick up his daughter on Thanksgiving, but when he went to his ex-wife’s apartment, he found the door locked and nobody answered, authorities said.

On Friday, he called police to report that his daughter was missing and that he had received “concerning messages” from Pendergraph, according to the statement from the district attorney’s office. It didn’t provide details about the messages.

The girl apparently was killed Nov. 19, five days before her body was discovered, prosecutors said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said SWAT is responding to a possible barricaded...
Suspect arrested after barricading themselves in home
Woman dies after falling into well shaft
83-year-old woman dies after falling through floor of home into well shaft
A phone
New area code for the Upstate?
Childhood photo of James Hamilton (left) and Earl Hamilton Jr. (right) shared by family. The...
Brothers’ family mourning after deadly crash involving ‘Widowmaker Tree’
Alex Murdaugh received a 27-year sentence in exchange for pleading guilty to 22 financial crimes.
Murdaugh sentenced for stealing millions, faces victims in court

Latest News

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said SWAT is responding to a possible barricaded...
Suspect arrested after barricading themselves in home
Greenville Swamp Rabbits join fans at Ice on Main
Greenville Swamp Rabbits join fans at Ice on Main
Shane McMichael
Greenville County teacher arrested on child sexual abuse charges
4th annual Brew Good event
Giving Tuesday: 4th annual Brew Good event encouraging philanthropy
Family of organ donor and recipient
Double lung transplant recipient meets donor’s family for first time