Murder suspect from New York taken into custody in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect wanted for homicide in New York was recently taken into custody Monday near Cowpens.

Deputies said they located the suspect, Kenneth Ingham, at a residence along Old Johnson Road. They added that they took him into custody without any issues.

According to deputies, Ingham is wanted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in New York for homicide.

Deputies stated that details about the situation Ingham was wanted for are limited. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

