Officials push for bulletproof glass in patrol cars after Oconee Co. deputy shot

In Depth with County Council Chairman, Matthew Durham.
By Amanda Shaw and Justin Dougherty
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Oconee County are looking to amp up protection for law enforcement after a deputy was critically injured in the line of duty.

Cpl. Lucas Watts, 27, was shot in the head while deputies were pursuing a suspect in Fair Play on Nov. 16. He remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Oconee County Council Chairman Matthew Durham said the bullet passed through Watts’ front windshield. The week after the shooting, the council approved a motion to look at proposals for installing bulletproof glass in all sheriff’s office vehicles.

Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
“We want to protect the men and women who protect us,” Durham said.

He said the county is in a place to afford the upgrades. He also wants to extend bulletproof glass protection to other municipalities within the county as well.

“We’ve not caught up with the technology or the times,” he said.

Durham said he started investigating ballistic windshields two years ago when a deputy’s car was struck during a shootout. He regrets not pursuing the matter further and says it weighs heavily on him.

“I sort of sat on it and had I not had that inaction, then possibly Deputy Lucas wouldn’t be in this situation today,” he said.

Durham said he also hopes to see other counties across the state adopt the same protections. For those considering the idea, he urges them to move quickly.

“Don’t wait,” Durham said. “Don’t wait until it’s too late. Act now.”

