South Carolina edges Notre Dame

FILE - South Carolina guard Meechie Johnson dribbles the ball during the second half of the...
FILE - South Carolina guard Meechie Johnson dribbles the ball during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Alabama, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Johnson, an Ohio State transfer a year ago, said the team has connected this offseason and are ready to show they can compete in the SEC. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Meechie Johnson scored a career-high 29 points and B.J. Mack scored 17 points and South Carolina used the second half to distance itself from Notre Dame and beat the Irish 65-53 on Tuesday night in an ACC/SEC Challenge contest.

South Carolina (6-0) is off to its best start since former coach Frank Martin took the program to the Final Four in 2017.

Johnson finished 9-for-15 shooting, Mack was 6 for 15 and the rest of the Gamecocks went 4 for 20. South Carolina made 38% (19 of 50) of its shot attempts.

Trae Davis scored 15 points, J.R. Konieczny 11 and Julian Roper II 10 for Notre Dame (3-3).

South Carolina capitalized on Notre Dame’s 1-for-13 shooting stretch in the second half, and when Johnson made a pull-up bank shot in the lane, the Gamecocks reached their biggest lead to that point, 48-41, with 8:23 left. Less than a minute later, Johnson made a 3-pointer and the Gamecocks led by double figures for most of the remainder.

Braeden Shrewsberry gave Notre Dame its last lead at 40-38 with 14:14 left. South Carolina led 31-28 at halftime.

Notre Dame opens ACC play on Saturday traveling to No. 8 Miami.

South Carolina hosts George Washington on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greenville County Coroner's Office is responding to a deadly crash that happened on I-85...
One dead following crash along I-85 in Greenville Co.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said SWAT is responding to a possible barricaded...
Suspect arrested after barricading themselves in home
Death investigation underway after one person shot at bar in Greenville
Man dies after being shot in head at bar, coroner says
Woman dies after falling into well shaft
83-year-old woman dies after falling through floor of home into well shaft
Camrin Jay Smith
Officials: Man charged in accidental shooting that killed pregnant woman in Laurens

Latest News

Dwight Perry coaches from the sideline for Wofford College.
Wofford men’s basketball comes up just short in OT loss to UNC Asheville
The Wofford volleyball team won the 2023 SoCon Tournament
Wofford volleyball set to face Kentucky in Round 1 of NCAA tournament
Clemson men’s soccer celebrates a win during the 2023 season.
Clemson men’s soccer advances to NCAA quarterfinals
Wofford coach Dwight Perry directs players during the first half of the team's NCAA college...
Wofford men’s basketball falls to Lipscomb