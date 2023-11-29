Spartanburg Water System asks for measures to be taken regarding Landrum drought

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - At a recent meeting, the commissioners of Public Works in the City of Spartanburg addressed the current drought conditions plaguing the area of Landrum. In the last few months, stream flows that normally supply the Landrum Water Treatment Facility have been reduced due to abnormally dry weather. This has led to the city experiencing moderate drought conditions.

There are many everyday ways that people can lower their usage of water. There are a few simple ways, such as taking less time in the shower and turning the sink off while brushing your teeth or shaving, but Spartanburg Water requests its community to take more extensive measures.

Spartanburg Water would like to emphasize that water use restrictions and actions at this time are voluntary, but Landrum customers are asked to consider the following:

Inspect for and repair all leaking faucets, including toilets.

Install water-preserving equipment like shower heads and automatic shut-off nozzles.

Only use dishwashers and washing machines with full loads.

Refrain from washing down structures other than for immediate fire protection.

Reduce washing of vehicles, boats, etc.

Refrain from using water to maintain fountains or other decorative water bodies unless necessary to sustain aquatic life.

Limit the irrigation of lawns and other vegetation on private and public property between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. to reduce evaporation.

Reduce the irrigation of golf courses and grounds.

Spartanburg Water says they will continue to monitor water use in the Landrum Service Area, and share important drought updates with customers moving forward. To learn more about how to check for leaks in toilets and pipes, visit their Youtube channel.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.