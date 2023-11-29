Spinx raises more than $300K for the American Cancer Society

The funds raised during Spinx's annual campaign for the American Cancer Society will provide...
The funds raised during Spinx's annual campaign for the American Cancer Society will provide support for patients and their families.(Spinx Company)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville-based fuel and convenience retail company, Spinx, has raised $324,960 for the American Cancer Society (ACS) during a its annual state-wide campaign.

The initiative brings awareness to the ACS, and those in need throughout the month of October. The funds raised will provide support for cancer patients and their families.

ACS has a mission to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support. They do this by increasing access to screening at the local, state and federal levels and advocating for more affordable healthcare, to guiding patients and caregivers through a free 24/7 helpline and offering free transportation and lodging.

“As a cancer survivor myself, this campaign is very special to me and the entire Spinx family, and we work tirelessly to raise funds that can support those battling this horrible disease,” said Stewart Spinks, Chairman and Founder of The Spinx Company in a release. “I am so proud of our stores, the local communities and our team for bringing awareness to the American Cancer Society and providing help to all those in need during their most trying time. On behalf of the entire Spinx team, thank you for all your hard work and generous donations!”

