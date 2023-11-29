Suspect arrested after barricading themselves in home

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect was arrested after they barricaded themselves in a house on Tuesday.

Deputies were called to a house on Lyndhurst Street on the east side.

Deputies said they generated a reverse 911 call and notified schools in the area.

Spartanburg School District Three released a statement regarding students at Daniel Morgan Technology Center:

All Daniel Morgan Technology Center students are either being transported by bus or returning to their respective home high schools due to an active investigation taking place on property near the school. Fourth Block students will remain in their home high schools. All students and employees are safe at this time. Law enforcement is on the scene and keeping us informed as we make decisions in the best interest of students and staff out of an abundance of caution.

According to deputies, the suspect also led them on a chase Monday that ended at Miller Road and James Road. Deputies said he escaped following the chase, and they searched for him due to his multiple warrants and incidents. However, they were unable to find him.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more details.

