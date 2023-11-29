Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift at the top of the music charts

Jason and Travis Kelce sing a Christmas song for charity.
Jason and Travis Kelce sing a Christmas song for charity.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It isn’t lonely at the top for Taylor Swift – “the guy on the Chiefs” is also making number one hits.

According to Billboard, “Fairytale of Philadelphia,” Travis Kelce’s duet with his brother Jason Kelce, has reached No. 1 on both the rock digital song sales and holiday digital song sales charts.

The song debuted two weeks ago.

The day after its release, it had already topped the iTunes charts.

“Fairytale of Philadelphia” is featured on the upcoming charity album by Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata.

Meanwhile, Swift’s still basking in the “Afterglow” of her latest success.

“1989 (Taylor’s Version)” is No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and her single “Cruel Summer” is No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who barricaded himself charged in string of crimes in Spartanburg Co.
Deputies: Man who barricaded himself charged in string of crimes in Spartanburg Co.
Woman dies after falling through floorboards into well shaft under Salem, SC home.
83-year-old woman dies after falling through floor of home into well shaft
A phone
New area code for the Upstate?
Childhood photo of James Hamilton (left) and Earl Hamilton Jr. (right) shared by family. The...
Brothers’ family mourning after deadly crash involving ‘Widowmaker Tree’
Alex Murdaugh received a 27-year sentence in exchange for pleading guilty to 22 financial crimes.
Murdaugh sentenced for stealing millions, faces victims in court

Latest News

An Armed Forces body bearer team carries the casket after the funeral service for former first...
‘The virtuous woman’: Rosalynn Carter is honored at funeral service, buried in Plains
Taylor Swift is Spotify’s No. 1 global artist of 2023, with more than 26 billion streams this...
Spotify announces top 10 artists, songs, albums of the year with 2023 Wrapped
Town in SC continues to get hit with earthquakes
Town in SC continues to get hit with earthquakes
Corporal Lucas Watts
Officials push for bulletproof glass in patrol cars after Oconee Co. deputy shot
An Armed Forces body bearer team carries the casket after the funeral service for former first...
Rosalynn Carter’s intimate funeral is held in the town where she and her husband were born