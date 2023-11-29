Tree trimmer killed in woodchipper accident, reports say

A tree trimmer in Virginia was killed in a woodchipper accident Tuesday, according to reports.
A tree trimmer in Virginia was killed in a woodchipper accident Tuesday, according to reports.(Canva)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALTVILLE, Va. (Gray News) – A tree trimmer in Virginia was killed in a woodchipper accident Tuesday, according to reports.

Saltville Police Chief Erik Puckett told The News & Advance the man was part of a crew trimming trees at a residential home in the area.

According to the report, Puckett said the man was pulled into the woodchipper head-first.

The police chief told the media outlet no one on the work crew saw what caused the man to get caught in the machine, but believed it was a tragic accident.

“It’s an unfortunate incident and I hate that it happened,” Puckett told The News & Advance.

Officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are expected to investigate the death.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Morgan Phillips
Deputies: Man who barricaded himself charged in string of crimes in Spartanburg Co.
Woman dies after falling through floorboards into well shaft under Salem, SC home.
83-year-old woman dies after falling through floor of home into well shaft
A phone
New area code for the Upstate?
Childhood photo of James Hamilton (left) and Earl Hamilton Jr. (right) shared by family. The...
Brothers’ family mourning after deadly crash involving ‘Widowmaker Tree’
Alex Murdaugh received a 27-year sentence in exchange for pleading guilty to 22 financial crimes.
Murdaugh sentenced for stealing millions, faces victims in court

Latest News

Jason and Travis Kelce sing a Christmas song for charity.
Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift at the top of the music charts
Programs are placed on the pews before a tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter...
Rosalynn Carter’s intimate funeral is held in the town where she and her husband were born
Lt. Governor's focus on education
Lt. Governor's focus on education
Meyer Center to hold silent auction
Meyer Center to hold silent auction
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2018, photo, Garth Dallman, center, and Bill Kouchie, right, both from...
Inheritance money in dispute after death of woman who made millions off sale of T-rex remains