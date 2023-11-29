Upstate business owner speaks on Christmas tree shortage

FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details.
By Christy Waite
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Easley, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you are looking to pick out your Christmas tree you’ll want to act quickly because they are selling out fast.

Jamie Winslett, owner of Winslett’s Produce Market in Easley, has been selling Christmas trees to families for the last 30 years. However, this annual tradition almost didn’t happen with the short supply of trees.

Winslett said the ongoing Christmas tree shortage is due to the the downturn of the 2008 economy when people were no longer planting trees.

“Your average tree is about 7 or 8 years old. It goes back to the downturn of the economy in 2008 through 2010 when no trees were planted and we are trying to recover from that,” Winslett said. “Some of the larger trees are 12 years old and that’s still not available. In my 30 years this has been the toughest year to get supplies.”

Thankfully, Winslett’s Produce Market was able to find a grower just in time for the holiday season.

This year, the market only received about half of what they needed and is encouraging shoppers to act fast to get the best selection.

The good news is, shoppers will be paying about the same as they did last year for a tree. Even though the cost of getting the trees was a little higher, Winslett said he wants to make sure families are happy and they continue their tradition of buying a tree at their market.

Winslett hopes that by this time next year the Christmas tree supply will have recovered.

