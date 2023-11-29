WATCH LIVE: Rosalynn Carter is honored at funeral service, to be buried in Plains

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After two days of commemorative and tribute services, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter will be laid to rest in Plains on Wednesday.

On Monday, Rosalynn was honored with a wreath-laying ceremony at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus. Then, a tribute service was held at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, where Rosalynn lied in repose.

On Tuesday, several political dignitaries — including President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden — gathered at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University for a tribute service. Among the attendees was former President Jimmy Carter, who has been in at-home hospice care since February and hasn’t been seen publically since driving through the Plains Peanut Festival with his wife in September.

On Wednesday, a funeral service for family and friends will take place at 11 a.m. at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, where the Carters attended and taught for decades. Afterward, Rosalynn’s casket will be taken to the Carters’ home for a private burial.

The public can line the motorcade route after the service. It will start at the church, proceed down Bond Street and continue down Highway 280 until Woodland Drive in downtown Plains.

WATCH THE FUNERAL SERVICE LIVE:

LIVE UPDATES:

12 p.m.: The eulogy ends and the crowd sings “Amazing Grace” together.

11:37 a.m.: Pastor Tony Lowden gives the eulogy.

“There’s no place on this earth that you can find anyone who has anything bad to say about Rosalynn Carter,” he said. “Not one word.”

She did not worship the donkey or the elephant, he said — she worshipped God. Rosalynn loved her family and treated others like they were part of that family, Lowden said. He urged others, especially women, to follow her example.

“We are here today not to mourn the first lady, but to celebrate her life,” he said. “...She was the virtuous woman.”

11:26 a.m.: Josh Carter, one of the Carters’ grandchildren, speaks about his grandmother from his own perspective and also on behalf of his father, Donnel “Jeff” Carter.

He shared funny family stories, like when Secret Service agents would accompany their trips to Disney. He also watched the Carter Center mature. Jimmy was motivated by statistics, but Rosalynn was motivated by people, he said.

“She spent the rest of her life improving the lives of people across the globe — to free them from oppression, eliminate diseases and help people with mental illness live fulfilling lives,” he said.

11:16 a.m.: John “Jack” Carter, the Carters’ eldest son, speaks about his mother.

He shared that she was good with numbers and was somebody you could trust. He also recalled childhood stories about Rosalynn disagreeing with Jimmy, drawing laughter from the audience.

“She became a partner [of Jimmy Carter] in a true sense of the word, where they had equal footing,” he said.

11:10 a.m.: The funeral service begins. The Carters’ personal pastor, Tony Lowden, gives opening remarks. Lowden says Rosalynn served every nation around the world during and after her time as first lady.

11:02 a.m.: Former President Jimmy Carter is pushed in a wheelchair toward the church to attend the funeral service. He is surrounded by members of his family.

Carter also attended yesterday’s tribute service in Atlanta alongside former presidents, first ladies and other dignitaries.

We got a glimpse of former President Jimmy Carter entering Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains for the funeral of his bride of 77 years, Rosalynn.

Former President Jimmy Carter arrives for the funeral service for his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter at Maranatha Baptist Church, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Plains, Ga. The former first lady died on Nov. 19. She was 96. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

10:55 a.m.: The Carter family motorcade arrives at Maranatha Baptist Church. Hundreds of people gather by the street to watch the vehicles pass, cheering.

WATCH: Hundreds line the street in Plains for a final farewell to former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.



I just met Lee Johnson from Columbus leaving flowers and a card.



"Rosalynn Carter and Jimmy are the greatest of the greatest generation!"

10:15 a.m.: The public is lining the streets in Plains, waiting for the Carter family motorcade to arrive at Maranatha Baptist Church.

“You know they were Christian people,” a woman who came from Americus, a community about 15 minutes away from Plains, told Atlanta News First. “They had peace in they hearts. They were good people, all around.”

10:06 a.m.: Mourners begin to gather at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains. Rosalynn’s casket sits before the pulpit, topped with a flower bouquet and surrounded by Honor Guard members.

8:25 a.m.: Plains prepares for its final goodbye to its beloved first lady. Tributes to Rosalynn are scattered across the small town, which has an estimated population of less than 600.

The Carters were familiar with Plains residents and would often visit community events, a resident told Atlanta News First on Monday when the motorcade left for Atlanta.

“This is in the books. A first lady from this little town,” she said. “... [The Carters] were always together, hand in hand. Always.”

GOOD MORNING FROM PLAINS: The sun is rising here in Sumter County ahead of this community’s final goodbye to its matriarch.



After her funeral, Rosalynn Carter will be laid to rest here at her family estate.



What a life! pic.twitter.com/khDq5taFsG — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) November 29, 2023

