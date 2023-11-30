Childcare crisis crossing state lines

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Childcare can be difficult to find. Parents need a place that will fit their schedules, stay within budget, and be safe for their children.

A report shows about half of the people in the U.S. live in an area without enough access to childcare. Parents and providers are both dealing with struggles.

Susan Rotante said, “I started when I was 12 weeks pregnant, and my daughter is 14 months old now, so that would have been late February 2022.”

Finding childcare has become its own job. Rotante said, “It felt I was excited to be pregnant with my first child, and you get over that 12-week mark, and then you hit the daycare, you know, phone lines, and you’re just getting hit with, like a lot of resistance.” She said that she called 15 daycares in Buncombe County. “As I started making calls, I was like, Oh my gosh, these places have one to three-year wait lists, and there’s no guarantee you’re going to get in. So I kept calling different ones and researching,” said Rotante. She added, “I mean, I didn’t get a callback until she was 13 months old. And I got one call from all 15. And even then, it was the farthest one from my home.”

In Western North Carolina, at the end of October, seven childcare centers shut down. These programs served about 300 children.

In a statement, the Director of the North Carolina Division of Health and Human Services Division of Child Development and Early Education, Ariel Ford, said, “These closures are devastating to children, families and communities who rely on child care to nurture their children’s healthy development and learning, allow parents to work and support their families, and keep local businesses running. Across North Carolina, we’re seeing a growing crisis of a lack of child care access and increased financial pressures driven by the need for competitive wages and increasing supply costs.

Without access to additional funding, more child care centers could face closure. Unfortunately, the budget passed by the legislature did not include significant new funding for childcare. State health officials join Governor Cooper in urging the General Assembly to make this child care crisis a priority.”

The issue crosses state lines. Parents in both North and South Carolina sometimes struggle to find childcare.

The Center for American Progress tracks what it calls ‘Childcare Deserts’ across the country. The organization defines a childcare desert as a census area with more than 50 children, with more than three times as many children under age five as licensed childcare spaces. It uses a map to show the areas lacking childcare across the country. The organization reports based off of 2018 census data that about 40% of people in South Carolina and North Carolina live in an area without adequate access to childcare.

Thomas Compton said, “The demand is extremely high. It is very, very high. We get probably 10 to 15 calls, maybe a week, potentially more than that just depending on the time of the year.” Compton operates four daycare centers across the Upstate. He said, “I currently could fill one of the classrooms today with all of with three families just because of the number of children they have. But unfortunately, we do not have a staff member that meets the qualifications for that. So we cannot fill that.”

Compton explained the heightened demand. He said, “I can kind of give you a little example. We have a family currently...they were going to be expecting about August. So they reached out to us this time last year, and we had and put them on the waiting list, and we currently don’t have a spot for them. And the little one was born two weeks ago.”

Courtney Jones operates a daycare out of her home. She said, “I have such a small ratio for me. I can only have a max of six children, and I was max six children in last August, and I’ve had the same children since then.”

Jones gave an example of her waitlist length. She said, Well, we’re at two pages right now, and that’s just, I have an Excel file and just going through the names, and I’ll write the name down and just tell them I can have them on the waitlist. And, again, I even feel bad saying that just because, unless there is something that changes with a family dynamic, that you no longer have that child, with our ratios being six, you know, it’s kind of difficult to even have that opening.”

The two kinds of childcare providers have differences, but with the Upstate’s booming growth, both providers said they’re getting more calls from families needing help. Compton said, “There is limited spots. We have licensed capacities, and then we have what we actually have quality childcare room for. And so that is our biggest issue is that you know, the demand is high and everyone is moving to the area. But we also there’s there’s no way for them to go. So they have to go on a waiting list.”

“Who knew you needed to get on a waitlist for a daycare before you even conceived,” asked Rotante.

She said the long waiting lists led her family to a difficult life change. She said, “I unfortunately was forced to quit my job, even though being a stay-at-home mom was never my plan.” Rotante continued, “It was hard to make that decision. To be forced into it really is what it felt like.”

Now, more than a year later, Rotante is able to start working again after finding in-home care, but she knows the next hurdle is already around the corner. She said, “Right now, I’m starting to look at preschools, so I’m getting on a waitlist for places for two and three-year-olds because I’m like, Well, I don’t want to be behind the curve.”

If you’re looking for childcare right now, South Carolina’s Department of Social Services offers resources to help you find the right situation for your family. CLICK HERE to go directly to the DSS Step-by-Step guide to finding childcare.

