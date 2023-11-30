Clemson linebacker Trotter giving up his final college season to enter NFL draft

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is giving up his final year in college for the NFL.

Trotter announced his decision Tuesday on social media, thanking his family along with Clemson coaches, teammates and fans in helping shape who he is.

“After long thought and prayer, I am officially announcing that I am taking the next step in a lifelong dream and declaring for the 2024 NFL draft,” he posted.

Trotter is not expected to play in whatever bowl game the Tigers (8-4) take part in. His last act with Clemson was planting the team flag at midfield of rival South Carolina’s stadium on Saturday night after the Tigers’ 16-7 victory.

Trotter is a 6-foot, 230-pound linebacker from Hainesport, New Jersey. He led the Tigers this season with 87 tackles, 14 1/2 stops behind the line of scrimmage and two interceptions. He had a pick-six score in a 31-23 victory over then-No. 12 Notre Dame on Nov. 4.

Trotter’s father is longtime NFL linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, who played 11 seasons in the pros with Philadelphia, Washington and Tampa from 1998-2008. He started 124 of 147 games in his career.

The younger Trotter was a second-team All-American a year ago. He is projected as a second-day, second- or third-round selection in next spring’s draft.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.