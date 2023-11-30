Deputies arrest second suspect in armed robbery at Academy Sports in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man involved in an armed robbery at a store has been arrested.

The sheriff’s office said after releasing information on a man charged in a string of crimes, the agency received information of a possible identity of another suspect involved in an armed robbery that took place at Academy Sports on Nov. 18.

According to deputies, 26-year-old Stewart Eugene Coffman III was identified in a surveillance photo. Deputies found him hiding in an attic at a home on Falcon Ridge Drive in Boiling Springs and arrested him on a probation violation warrant.

Officials said once Coffman was booked into the detention facility, a violent crimes investigator interviewed both him and Phillips, but Coffman denied any involvement in the robbery, and Phillips wouldn’t implicate Coffman. That investigator presented her case to a magistrate, who approved a warrant on Coffman for armed robbery.

The sheriff’s office said due to Coffman’s past history and the seriousness of this latest offense, the investigator requested a formal bond hearing that will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The investigation to identify the third suspect in the armed robbery is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office mentioned that the home on Falcon Ridge Drive was also the location of a drive-by shooting on Nov. 7 where a juvenile female was shot in the leg several times, and although a possible suspect was identified, no charges were able to be made, primarily because of a lack of cooperation by witnesses that were present.

