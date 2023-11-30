Deputies searching for missing Anderson Co. man who could be in danger

Michael Kotcella
Michael Kotcella(Family submission)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are searching for Michael (Mick) Kotcella, a missing 72-year-old from the Easley area.

Deputies said Kotcella was last seen near Lavonia, Georgia, on November 29 driving a 2007 Honda Accord with license plate tag 9934KX.

According to deputies, Kotcella suffers from dementia and lives in Easley. They added that he is 6 feet 1 inch tall and 170 pounds.

Anyone who sees Kotcella or has information about his location is asked to call 911 immediately. People can also share tips anonymously at www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.

