Four charged after missing teenager from Cherokee, NC, found safe

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee Indian Police Department announced that four people were recently charged after a teenager went missing in the area.

Officers said the teenager went missing on November 16, and officials later offered a $500 reward for information leading to her return.

According to officers, they got a search warrant and eventually found her.

Officers stated that four people were charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile after the teenager was found. They added that they are still investigating and that more charges could be coming.

Following the incident, Chief of Police Carla Neadeau stated, “I would like to thank all of our officers for the hard work they continue to do.”

Stay with us as we work to learn more about the situation.

