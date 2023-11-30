Greenville leaders considering new rules to manage rural subdivision growth

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Upstate leaders are actively working on ways to keep up with the tremendous residential growth. Council leaders in the county say Greenville has always been playing catch up, but they hope a new development policy will help them get ahead.

A new ordinance drafted by county leaders focuses specifically on large subdivision growth in rural areas. The hope is to have restrictions in place that will protect water quality and help manage the growth.

“High density development has started eyeing and moving into some of the more rural areas of the county that have no sewer, no good roads and no protections on water quality to speak of,” said Councilman Butch Kirven, district 27.

Kirven says that’s the problem right now, the solution--is more restrictions. Chairman Dan Tripp says it boils down to one question.

“Do we want an explosion of septic tanks in Greenville county?” he asked.

Developers are building on land without sewer lines and adding individual septic tank systems in their place. Leaders are worried how hundreds of new septic tanks could impact taxpayer pockets in the future.

“When you have a large number of small lots on septic tanks and when those things over time start breaking down, who’s going to pay the cost of fixing all that up?” said Kirven.

The new land regulations say in high density subdivision projects, developers can only put a septic tank on one-and-a-half acre lots, 100 feet from waterways.

“There’s water quality issues at play and there’s growth issues trying to slow the growth in some areas that don’t have the infrastructure of the roads, the sewer and water to be able to handle the growth,” said Tripp.

If passed, they hope the ordinance will give them time to expand sewer lines and improve roads in undeveloped areas. Councilman Stan Tzouvelekas originally voted against the ordinance, because he felt some restrictions were too tight. But the council agreed on a two-year review period, which has helped sway his vote.

“It gives the county a chance to review if it has negatively or positively impacted our county,” said Tzouvelekas

The county council will hold a public hearing before the third and final vote on the new regulations in January.

