‘Long time coming’: Attorneys Bland, Richter release statement on Murdaugh sentencing

Michael “Tony” Satterfield hugs his lawyer Eric Bland in Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at...
Michael “Tony” Satterfield hugs his lawyer Eric Bland in Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, February 9, 2023.(awhitaker@postandcourier.com | Andrew J. Whitaker)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter of Bland Richter Law Firm, who represented multiple victims in the Murdaugh saga, released a statement regarding the sentencing of Alex Murdaugh in financial crimes.

Former attorney Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to 27 years in prison for 22 charges related to fraud, money laundering and breach of trust.

Bland and Richter released the following statement:

