Medic: Trooper injured in I-77 crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol was hurt in a crash on Interstate 77, according to Medic.

The crash happened on the northbound side of I-77 near mile marker 15.5 in north Charlotte area on Wednesday night. That’s in the area of Sunset Road.

Medic confirmed highway patrol was involved and the trooper was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

