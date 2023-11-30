NC man charged with second-degree murder in shooting death, deputies say

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect has been charged in connection to the shooting death of a man in Asheville.

Deputies said they were called to Cherry Tree Drive around 10:22 p.m. on Wednesday and found 41-year-old Jeremy Greer suffering from a gunshot wound. Greer passed away after being transported to Mission Hospital.

The sheriff’s office said 36-year-old Eric Jeron Wilson was charged with second-degree murder.

Wilson is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility with no bond.

