NC man dies after being found suffering from hypothermia inside camper without power

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that a man recently passed away after being found suffering from hypothermia inside a camper without power.

The Coroner’s Office said the situation began after an acquaintance found the victim with lower than normal body temperature inside a camper in North Carolina.

According to the Coroner’s Office, the victim was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for treatment. However, he passed away at 6:15 a.m. on November 28. The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 58-year-old Scott Mack of Forest City, North Carolina.

The Coroner’s Office stated that an exam revealed that Mack died from cardiovascular disease that was exacerbated by hypothermia.

