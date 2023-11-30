NC man dies after being found suffering from hypothermia inside camper without power

Gov. Ned Lamont activated CT's severe cold weather protocol.
Gov. Ned Lamont activated CT's severe cold weather protocol.(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that a man recently passed away after being found suffering from hypothermia inside a camper without power.

The Coroner’s Office said the situation began after an acquaintance found the victim with lower than normal body temperature inside a camper in North Carolina.

According to the Coroner’s Office, the victim was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for treatment. However, he passed away at 6:15 a.m. on November 28. The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 58-year-old Scott Mack of Forest City, North Carolina.

The Coroner’s Office stated that an exam revealed that Mack died from cardiovascular disease that was exacerbated by hypothermia.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Barnette
Greenville Co. School District announces passing of middle school, robotics teacher
Man who barricaded himself charged in string of crimes in Spartanburg Co.
Deputies: Man who barricaded himself charged in string of crimes in Spartanburg Co.
Peak earthquakes
USGS: Town in SC continues to get hit with earthquakes
FILE - Evan Ellingson attends the world premiere of "My Sister's Keeper" on June 24, 2009 in...
‘My Sister’s Keeper’ actor Evan Ellingson dead at 35 from fentanyl overdose
Greenville Christmas Parade
Greenville Christmas parade postponed due to rain threat

Latest News

Winter weather preparedness
Winter weather preparedness
The Clemson Police Department said a man was arrested after receiving a tip about a drug deal...
Tip leads police to large drug bust in Clemson
Caribbean school lunch
Caribbean school lunch
'Odd' World premiere
'Odd' World premiere