Officials urge preparedness for upcoming winter season

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Winter is coming, and officials want you to be as prepared as possible, even in South Carolina.

“Because it doesn’t happen as often, people don’t necessarily feel the need to prepare for these things, and that’s not exactly true,” said Greenville County Emergency Management Director Jessica Stumpf.

Last December, for example, record cold temperatures caused power outages and pipes to burst across the Upstate and Western North Carolina.

FOX Carolina spoke with Chris Robinson, a technician from JB Plumbing Services, about what people can do to protect their pipes this winter.

“Pipe insulation, that goes a long way in helping prevent freezing,” he said.

Robinson also recommends disconnecting hoses from spigots outside and letting your faucets drip if the temperatures drop.

“It keeps constant water flow, even if it’s just a drip, it’s still moving which is keeping things from freezing,” he said.

Preparing an emergency kit to protect your family is also critical, according to Stumpf. You should fill a kit with items like batteries, blankets, and non-perishable foods.

“When something bad does happen, you’re going to be able to bounce back and get back to your normal life than those who didn’t choose to prepare for it,” she said.

Officials are also encouraging people to bring pets inside when temperatures drop. The City of Spartanburg posted to social media Wednesday, reminding residents about the City’s ordinance regarding cold weather.

For more tips on winter weather preparedness, click here.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.