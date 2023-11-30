Red Lobster lost $11 million thanks to all-you-can-eat shrimp promotion

This Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, file photo, shows a Red Lobster restaurant in North Miami, Fla.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - Red Lobster’s all-you-can-eat shrimp promotion may have been a little too popular.

The company says the promotion led to roughly $11 million in losses during the third quarter of this year.

Red Lobster made endless shrimp a permanent menu item in June.

At the time, it only cost $20. Now, the company is raising the price to $25, saying more people are taking advantage of the promotion than they expected.

Red Lobster saw a traffic increase of 2% compared to last quarter, and 4% compared to the previous year.

